Jessica Alba’s Trainer On Getting That Bod

With Thanksgiving coming up in a mere two weeks, it’s hard to keep food off the brain. I can just hear the buttery mashed potatoes, creamy mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie calling my name now. And that’s just the beginning Thanksgiving is only the first in a series of food-filled holidays we all have to look forward to in the upcoming months.

As much as I look forward to stuffing my face over the holidays, it’s a decision I’m sure to regret come January 1 when I inevitably find myself a good five pounds heavier. So, if you’re like me, and you can’t resist that second helping, then you need to find a way to balance the calories. What better way than to bump up your workout? We enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza yes, the same woman who gave Jessica Alba that bangin’ post baby body. Read on for Ramona’s ten easy-to-follow tips for counteracting all of that extra consumption.

1. Get a Pedometer

If you can add some extra steps to your day, that will increase calories burned. Use a pedometer from morning to night to track your steps!

2. Dont Be Lazy

Instead of taking the elevators or escalators at the Malls, walk up the stairs.

3. Watch Where You Park

Park your car further away from the entrances and enjoy the fresh air before entering a mall.

4. Interval Training

If you are a walker or jogger, start to include interval training. Alternate fast and slow and you will burn more calories.

5. Switch It Up

Bump up your workout by changing the reps, weights, sets, or tempo of the strength training you normally do. By changing your routine you can add intensity to your workout.

6. Heart Rate Monitor

Use a heart rate monitor that counts calories during your workout try to burn more calories than the previous workout.

7. Get Sweaty

Include a high intensity workout at least once a week. Try a spin class or a kickboxing class to really make you sweat.

8. A Trainer is Your New Best Friend

Once a week, hire a trainer to kick your butt.

9. Plyometrics

Add some Plyometric drills to the beginning of your workout; it will get your heart rate up and will improve power in your legs. Perfect if youre preparing for ski season.

10. Try an at-home DVD

Do the Ramona Braganza 321 Training Method DVD in your home if you can’t make it to the gym for an awesome workout that needs minimal equipment.