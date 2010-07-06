Jessica Alba Takes Paris Couture Week In Flirty Christian Dior

Jessica Alba arrives at the Musee Rodin for the Christian Dior haute couture show, July 5, 2010. Photo: Francois Durand, Getty Images

Jessica Alba may be known for her sexy girl roles (chaps and Sin City ring a bell?) but this SoCal resident knows how to amp up her flirty, femme side too.

Alba landed in Paris over the holiday weekend for arguably fashion’s poshest event, couture week. And alongside Jared Leto (who sported a gravity-defying bleached blond mohawk hey, that’s one way to stay relevant) took her front row seat in a belted floral Christian Dior frock for, naturally, the Christian Dior Fall 2010 haute couture show. While, it would have been more interesting if Alba pushed her fashion boundaries a bit (ie. something more aggressively chic), we can’t argue that the 29-year old isn’t perfectly pretty.

One thing’s for sure, no one was going to take anything away from John Galliano, who donned a straw boater hat bedecked with tulle over a strange belted suit ensemble. Hey it’s couture, anything goes, as long as it’s luxurious.

What do you think of Jessica’s haute couture week look? Just the right note of pretty or is it on the safer side of boring? Let us know in the comments!



Jessica Alba and Jared Leto take front row pics. Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty Images



Christian Dior designer John Galliano and Jessica Alba at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2010-11 show in Paris, July 5, 2010. Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty Images

