Jessica Alba Splits From Stylist Brad Goreski (And Rachel Zoe is Being Blamed)

Jessica Alba‘s style on and off the red carpet has been a perfect ten for quite some time now, so when Radar Online reported that the star had supposedly split from stylist Brad Goreski, we were thoroughly confused.

Goreski rose to fame by working with stylist extraordinaire Rachel Zoe and starring in her reality show, “The Rachel Zoe Project“, but he eventually left to go out on his own, allegedly stealing clients in the process. Rumors there was bad blood between the two stylists escalated when Goreski landed his own reality show on Bravo, “It’s A Brad, Brad World.” And the fact Zoe’s show got canceled this summer certainly didn’t make the possibility of a reconciliation more likely.



Now, Radar is reporting mutual friends of Alba’s and Zoe’s are responsible for convincing the 32-year-old actress to split from Goreski. That said, Alba won’t be going over to team Zoe because of complaints Rachel’s not able to devote as much time to her customers as they’d like. See, the rich and famous have problems too!

This must be deeply upsetting for Brad, who has been quoted in the past as saying of all his clients, he’s most familiar with Alba’s body and was thankful to her for “allowing me to see the process of what it’s like for a woman to be pregnant.”

Indeed, before enlisting Brad’s services, Alba wasn’t a sartorial force to be reckoned with like she is now, so there’s definitely something questionable about her decision. However, if the rumors are true and Alba has turned to stylist’s Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the founders of Current Elliott jeans, then she’s in good hands.

As for Goreski, between his gig as a brand stylist for Kate Spade, his reality show, and his A-list clientele, we’re sure he’ll eventually recover.