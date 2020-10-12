Jessica Alba Was Accused of Child Abuse by a Follower & She Says the Claim Is ‘Ludicrous’

In a forthcoming episode of Red Table Talk, Jessica Alba responds to child abuse accusations made by a follower on social media, who claimed that making her children wear face masks was “unhealthy.” The Honest Company founder denied what she called a “ludicrous” claim.

Alba, 39, is mother to three kids: daughters Honor, 12, Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 2. The Sin City alum shares her children with Cash Warren, 41, her husband since 2008. But despite her kids being cited as the inspiration behind her household and clean beauty brands, one social media user couldn’t help but troll the working mom for her decision to have her children wear kid’s face coverings while on a family trip to Wyoming in July. The actress and businesswoman took to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss the accusation.

Smith opened the conversation by referring to the post, which you can see below, that caused some backlash from Alba’s fans. “I know this picture of you and your family caused some heat,” Smith said in a sneak peek preview of the episode, obtained by HollywoodLife. In the post, originally shared on Instagram on July 21, Alba and her family can be seen wearing face masks in their car and outdoors. “We consistently wore masks,” Alba wrote in her caption at the time, noting that “wearing a mask was a requirement in the car with the driver.”

But Smith pointed out on fan’s angry comment: “The comment was, ‘What kind of person are you, doing such [an] unhealthy thing to your child. Are you paid for this????’ ‘That’s child abuse.’ Well, there you go,” she said.

The comment shocked Alba. “It’s just absolutely ludicrous that we’re living in a day and age where health is politicized,” she told the Red Table Talk co-hosts. “My mind is blown.” Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris (a co-host on the series), only had one thing to say to Alba’s commenter. “You’re an ass,” she said. “Moving on.”

Alba’s episode on Red Table Talk is set to air on Facebook Watch on October 13, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, as per HollywoodLife. Other guests on the episode include model Ashley Graham, 32, who will be on to discuss her own experiences with mom-shaming after giving birth to her son Isaac in January.