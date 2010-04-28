Jessica Alba is Boho Chic in Chloé at the ‘Killer Inside Me’ Premiere

Jessica Alba at the ‘Killer Inside Me’ Premiere in NYC on April 27. Photo: INF Events



The boho look is a cyclical sort of thing. Something about the sun shining has us loosening up silhouettes and going for a more carefree Seventies vibe. Jessica Alba was thinking along the same lines. The actress was boho-pretty in Chlo at the premiere of The Killer Inside Me in NYC last night at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The intricate white lace frock with asymmetrical hem and cinched waist, paired with brown platform sandals and layered chain necklaces, put a luxe spin on free-spirited. Sporting her naturally deep-chestnut locks loose, Alba finished the look perfectly. What do you think of the Fantastic Four actress’ easy breezy ensemble? Let us know in the comments!