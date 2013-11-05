Steal Her Style: Where to Get Jessica Alba’s Chic Oxblood Tote

As you might recall, the color of the year last year was oxblood—and it’s not going anywhere, it seems. Jessica Alba was spotted on the set of her forthcoming secret film project carrying a chic bag in the hue, using it to accessorize an outfit in neutrals and classic denim. And we’ve figured out where to get it!

The tote she’s sporting is Coach’s Borough bag in pebbled leather, which you can nab at Coach.com for $548. It’s not cheap, to be sure, but the boxy silhouette and narrow frame are incredibly on-trend at the moment (we’re looking at you, Balenciaga Dix bags!), and Coach is known for working with leathers that last forever. So from a certain viewpoint, it’s an investment piece.

We love how Alba rocked the bag, and want to know how you would wear it! Tell us in the comments below!