Jessica Alba Gets Crafty For A Good Cause

A holiday charity event thrown by Splendid to celebrate the opening of their new Santa Monica boutique (yay!) brought celeb mommies like Jessica Alba, Ali Larter, and Amy Smart (as well as their tots) together for a good cause.

The stylish fte partnered with non-profit Crafting Community whilst a portion of the proceeds were donated to Baby2Baby, which supplies families overcoming difficulties with basics to focus on achieving bigger goals. The holiday decorations were donated to a party to be thrown for those in need (we’d love to get our hands on a Jessica Alba original ornament!)

Click through these heart warming pics of Jessica and daughter Honor, as well as Ali Larter, getting crafty with snow globes and holiday garland for a good cause.