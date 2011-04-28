Jessica Alba Gets Blingy for Piaget, Kate Winslet’s New Gig

Jessica Alba is the new face of high end jewelry brand Piaget, and its Possession jewelry line, in particular. The images, shot by Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Brad Gorseki are set on simple backdrops, with streamlined looks that let all of those expensive jewels speak for themselves. But, don’t expect to flip through Vogue and see these, the images are purely for social media purposes, similar to a project last year with Sienna Miller. Celebrities are the new fashion bloggers!

In print campaign news, according to Elle, Kate Winslet is the new face of St. John for Fall 2011, filling in the place once held by girls ranging from Angelina Jolie to Gisele Bndchen and Karen Elson. The images will be shot by Craig McDean and drop in September.