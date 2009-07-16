Jessica Alba: The Color Purple

Jessica Alba was looking blonder than usual while spotted having dinner at the Waverly Inn last night in New York City’s West Village. Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter’s eatery always attracts a celebrity clientele, and anytime an A-lister is in town they are sure to make a stop at the Waverly. The actress looked more “sexy starlet” than “new mom” in a bright purple dress, a ruffled black leather jacket, a studded clutch, and black Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps. While we are used to seeing Alba on mommy duty with adorable baby Honor, it’s nice to see her out on the town again.

What do you think of her hair color? Do you prefer her natural brown or this new bronde (hybrid of blonde and brunette)?