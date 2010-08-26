Jessica Alba Challenges Man With A Mustache At The ‘Machete’ Screening

Jessica Alba, Danny Trejo Photos: Jason Merritt, Getty Images | Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Jessica Alba is definitely the style chameleon sort but as of late she’s been rocking the Earth Mother vibe hard. That is, until last night, when the mom of one channeled her inner rock star in glittering, bold shouldered mini Balmain.

Maybe it was because she was pimping for the screening of her film Machete not exactly a word that elicits peace, love, and flowing white. Or perhaps, she just knew that alongside badass co-star Danny Trejo, styled a l a Harley Davidson convention except with um, some sort of terrifying knife embellishment, you simply must get your edge on lest you be sartorially one-upped by a mustachioed man.

We think lady looks hot. Are you so over this look or is short, tight and sparkly paired with Christian Louboutin never a bad idea?