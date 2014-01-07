Shop Jessica Alba’s Vixen-y Over the Knee Black Leather Boots (for More Than Half-Off!)

What fun is a basketball game if you can’t wear super-sexy over-the-knee black leather boots while you’re sitting courtside? That’s just what Jessica Alba did this week in Los Angeles, when she and hubby Cash Warren took in a Lakers game while enjoying popcorn and a couple of cocktails. Alba went dressy-casual for the occasion, opting for a pair of very vixen-y boots and complementing them with a T-shirt, perforated sweater, and plenty of gold baubles. Check out her look:

We found her super-sexy boots, and there’s even more good news: they’re on sale. The tall leather shoes are a Coach design, and while they were originally offered up at nearing $800, they’re currently on sale for $399. We love the rounded toe and are especially enamored with the sculptured block heel. Both these elements add a very modern take to a classically sexy riding boot silhouette.

Head to Coach.com to shop the Carly boots now! You better act fast though, because we might buy them all up.