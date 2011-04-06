StyleCaster
Jessica Alba Approaches Pregnancy/China in All Black for DVF

DVF is taking China by storm and she took a pregnant Jessica Alba with her. Diane von Furstenberg held the fabulous Red Ball in Shanghai while she was in town for the opening of her Journey of a Dress exhibition at the PACE Gallery in Beijing. The exhibit is full of images of the gorgeous DVF by some of the biggest artists, well, ever, including Andy Warhol, Francesco Clemente, and Helmut Newton, along side a retrospective of her designs.

Alba was along for a ride on the Orient Express, even though she’s quite pregnant. The actress totally has that glow going, but it seems she preferred to keep it all in the black first in an earth mother gone a bit goth, flowing number followed by some jazzy sequins. What do you think of Alba’s tour of China in black?

