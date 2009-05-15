Jesse Spano and Kelly Kapowski, Back in Action?

Imagine our joy (and surprise) as we came across these pictures of former Saved By the Bell stars Tiffani Thiessen (she dropped the Amber) and Elizabeth Berkley out and about in LA last week. Better known as Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano, the sight of these two ex-Bayside Highers gives us grand hopes that maybe one day we will see a “Hot Sundae” or “Zack Attack” reunion. One can dream right. Just a few questions – do you think Jessie has finally kicked that caffeine pill addiction (yes, that’s a link to the famous I’m so excited, I’m so scared!” clip)? And does Slater still call her Mama or is he too busy hosting Extra, promoting his fitness book, giving us jazz hands in A Chorus Line, and posing shirtless? Oh and where in the world is Lisa Turtle?

We can’t help but get nostalgic for the good old days of Saved by the Bell. So here‘s another little gem for all of those who grew up in the 80’s to brighten up your Monday morning (hint: it might be a certain “Break a Sweat” clip).