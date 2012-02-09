‘Jersey Shore’ Spinoff, Say What?!

It is extremely obvious that the viewers of cable television cannot get enough of the cast of The Jersey Shore. And for those of us yearning for a little more drama and craziness down at The Shore, we’re happy to know that there is more to come.

Cast members Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will start filming a spin-off next month in Jersey City. The mayor of the town apparently thinks that the show will make for fantastic publicity. Meanwhile, nearby Hoboken denied access for any filming to take place there, obviously having a much different opinion on the subject.

Extra security will be put on set to keep the public from interfering. Seems a little contradictory since the fights that we see the girls get into on the show are what keep us tuned in every week.

Do you think this spin-off will be a success? Share your thoughts with us below in our comments section!

Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA