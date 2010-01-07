Jersey Shore Cast Returning for Second Season! 10 Shore Catchphrases to Learn Now

Jersey Shore is hands-down one of the most amazing things to happen to MTV since Rich Girls’ brief one-season stint back in 2003. See, that’s the thing about MTV…it dangles something execs know you’ll love right in front of you, and then rips it away, forcing you to go through serious withdrawal until the next-best thing comes along.

But not this time — MTV appears to have finally gotten it right. According to GateCrasher, the raunchy, controversy-stirring, and language-inventing castmembers of Jersey Shore will return to Seaside Heights this summer to film a second season.

Season one isn’t even over yet, but we can’t wait to see what sort of drama Snooki, Pauly D, and company will bring to the Shore this summer. Hmm…is it too late to rent a house along the boardwalk?

If you love the show and you’re having a tough time breaking the Jersey Shore language barrier, take a look at a few of our favorite catchphrases made famous by the cast.

1. Let’s start with the basics: guido. Think tan, tough, spiky-haired dudes who bedazzle their shirts like it’s their job. “I was born and raised a guido. It’s a lifestyle,” says Pauly D. “It’s about representing— family, Italian, tanning, gel. I got a f*cking tanning bed in my place. That’s how serious I am about being a guido.”

2. Along the same lines, Snooki, J-Woww, and Sammi feel empowered by identifying themselves as guidettes. You may look at these girls and see short shorts and ripped tanks, but Sammi “Sweetheart” attributes much more to the lifestyle: “A guidette is someone who knows how to club it up, takes really good care of themselves, has really pretty hair, cakes on makeup, has tan skin, wears the hottest heels. Pretty much they know how to own it and rock it.”

3. Ron-Ron Juice. It’s Jersey Shore‘s pregame essential and, according to Ronnie, the start to every great night. Make it at home by tossing ice, cherries, watermelon, and vodka in the blender. Unfortunately, Ron-Ron Juice can get messy, so follow The Situation’s advice and wait to put on your favorite bedazzled tee until after drinking. Speaking of The Situation…

4. Castmate Mike gave himself the nickname “The Situation” a while back because apparently, his chiseled abs create “a situation” whenever they make an appearance, whether it be at the gym, by the beach, or on the dancefloor. If you have washboard abs and believe you can live up to legacy of Mike, The (Original) Situation, feel free to give yourself the same nickname. But trust us, it sounds much cooler when you refer to yourself as The Situation in the third person. Example: “Yo, I mean, this situation is gonna be indescribable,” Mike says. “You can’t even describe the situation that you’re about to get into with The Situation.”

5. With seven people living together under the same roof, sparks are bound to fly between castmates. To describe any instance of flirtation or attraction, use any form of the word “vibe.” For example: Initially, Sammi was vibing with Mike, but later, she starts to vibe with Ronnie.

6. On the flipside, whenever confrontation arises, “doggin’ you out” is the most appropriate phrase of choice. Depending on the context, it can mean one of two things: someone was either talking badly about you or was looking at you in a confrontational way.

7. The Beat is the root of all that is good in the world. It’s the basis of house music, and if there’s only one thing we’re sure of, it’s that the Jersey Shore cast loves house music. It gives Vinny a reason to dance, and without it there would be no excuse to fist-pump.

8. We have officially come to one of the most crucial points in understanding the Jersey Shore: the fist-pump. In its most literal sense, a fist-pump is a gesture whereby a closed fist is drawn back and forth repeatedly in a fast motion. Although it’s most commonly witnessed on the dance floor, the fist-pump’s celebratory nature makes it a gesture that can be applied to a wide variety of situations that we encounter on a daily basis. Get a little Ron-Ron Juice in your system, and you’ll be fist-pumping like a champ in no time.

9. Beat + Fist-pump = Battle. Each weekend, the Jersey Shore castmembers put aside their individual dramas and let loose on the dance floor. Together, they team up to combat their favorite enemy: the beat. “First, we start off by banging the ground. We’re banging it as the beat builds ’cause that beat’s hitting us so we’re fighting back. It’s like we beat up that beat,” explains Pauly D. Just think of it as interpretive dancing. And take note: If you happen to cheat on your boyfriend while battling house music, it doesn’t count.

10. Creepy. Back in the olden days, “creepy” was used to describe something that was “annoyingly unpleasant.” As in, “Oh my god, that guy at the bar was being so creepy!” But language tends to change with the times, and the word is now being used in place of “crazy.” As in, “It’s about to get real creepy in here.” Use interchangably with “dirty” and “filthy” to describe any situation or, for added effect, use all three at the same time.

More News We Love:

Who is Jason Segel’s Secret New Lady?

Lindsay Lohan’s Leggings Get Ripped Off!