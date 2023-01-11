Jerrod Carmichael Net Worth Includes His 8-Figure Pay His Comedy Specials—How Much He Makes

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been following the rise of his career, you may be wondering about Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth and how much he makes for his stand-up comedy specials and other projects.

Carmichael, whose full name is Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael, was born on April 6, 1987, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He moved to Los Angeles when he was 20 years old to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. He performed stand-up for the first time at an open mic night at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. His breakout role came when he starred as Garfield “Garf” Slade with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen in 2014’s Neighbors. That same year, he released his first stand-up comedy special with HBO, Love at the Store. The success of Love at the Store led to two more stand-up comedy specials with HBO: 2017’s 8 and 2022’s Rothaniel, which won Carmichael his first Emmy that same year. The special also saw Carmichael come out as gay publicly. “I feel pretty sturdy, and I feel very adult. In the special, I am honest about things I thought I’d never say out loud,” Carmichael said about Rothaniel in a 2022 interview with Time. I’ve started feeling more responsibility, which is not a word I would have ever used to describe any of my work. But I definitely started feeling it after coming out.”

After Rothaniel, Carmichael went on to guest host Saturday Night Live, which earned him his second Emmy nomination, as well as the 2023 Golden Globes. He also has a fourth stand-up comedy special with HBO in the works. But back to Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth. So what is Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth and what does he make from his stand-up comedy career? Read on for what we know about Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth ahead.

How much does Jerrod Carmichael make with HBO?

How much did Jerrod Carmichael make with HBO? Carmichael has released three stand-up specials for HBO: 2014’s Love at the Store; 2017’s 8 and 2022’s Rothaniel. Rothaniel, which was titled after Carmichael’s first name, also earned Carmichael his first Emmy in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. “I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said in his speech. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now.” He was also nominated that year in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest host episode of Saturday Night Live.

So what does Jerrod Carmichael make with HBO? Deadline reported in September 2022 that Carmichael signed a two-year overall deal with HBO for eight figures. The deal, which came three months after the release of Rothaniel, includes Carmichael’s fourth stand-up special for HBO. “Working with Jerrod over the past 10 years has been a true gift,” Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, told Deadline at the time. “He’s endlessly creative and thoughtful, and with every project we’ve done together, he pushes the boundaries of comedy forward in totally new and unexpected ways. His last special, Rothaniel, was absolutely captivating and we are so proud to continue this partnership.”

How much did Jerrod Carmichael make to host the Golden Globes?

How much did Jerrod Carmichael make to host the Golden Globes? Carmichael hosted the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2023. While his exact salary to host the Golden Globes hasn’t been confirmed, Radar Online reported in 2013 that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were paid $4 million each to host the Golden Globes for a second and third time in 2014 and 2015. The deal came after the success of their time as hosts in 2013, which saw ratings increase for the Golden Globes by 28 percent among the 18 to 49 demographic.

“Tina and Amy decided to ask for the craziest package ever given to awards hosts,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “Tina and Amy will each make $4 million on the deal but also they are getting a huge perks package that includes use of the NBC/Comcast private planes as they prep for the awards and full freight on their entourages, who will all be backstage to support [them] during the live broadcasts.” The source also claimed that Fey and Poelher were paid more than any Golden Globe or Oscar host in the past aside from Billy Crystal, who made almost $5 million to host the 2012 Oscars. “Standard first timer pay for the likes of Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and Seth MacFarlane is closer to $2 million,” the insider said.

Representatives for Fey and Poelher, however, denied the comedians were making $4 million each to host the Golden Globes for two years. “The dollar figure that Radar has printed is grossly exaggerated,” the representative said in a statement to Vanity Fair. Industry sources also told the magazine at the time that pay for awards show hosts are usually in the low six figures.

According to a 2016 financial report from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences obtained by The Guardian, the cost to run the Oscars that year was $22 million. The show producers’ fee was $100,000 each for producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd; the host’s fee was a $15,000 union minimum for host Jimmy Kimmel; the Oscar statuettes fee was $900 each; the security fee was $250,000; and the red carpet fee was $24,700 for a 500 foot to 33 foot carpet (or $1.50 per square foot). The Guardian didn’t cite a fee for the Dolby Theater, however, it reported that the Academy has a complex, 20-year agreement with the theater.

What is Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth?

What is Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth? Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth is $5 million, according to various reports. Along with what he makes with HBO and hosting the Golden Globes, Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth also includes what he made from NBC’s The Carmichael Show, which he created, starred in and executive produced. The series ran for three seasons and 32 episodes from 2015 to 2017. Along with his comedy and acting career, Jerrod Carmichael’s net worth also includes his work as a producer for shows like FOX’s Rei and Hulu’s Ramy.

In his 2014 stand-up comedy special Love at the Store, Carmichael joked about how money “changed” him. He recalled an experience in which he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and made it through the lobby of his upscale apartment building in New York City unquestioned by his doorman. “I was concerned,’’ he said. ‘‘I pay a lot of money—like, a lot of money—so that n—s in hoodies like me can’t waltz by you.’’ He continued, ‘‘Next time, stand your ground.’’

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

