Jeremy Scott Party Pictures from NYFW

Jeremy Scott Party Pictures from NYFW

Carol
by

Krystal Simpson of What is Reality Anyway and Becka Diamond (above)

There’s nothing like a good party to ease your fashion week fatigue, and Jeremy Scott‘s post-show fiesta at newly-opened space Good Units in the Hudson Hotel did the trick nicely. Here, a handful of my favorite pictures of some of my favorite people taken with my trusty Lomography camera. xoxo

Mark Holcomb and Andrew Mukamal.

May Kwok, Laura Helms, and Colleen Nika.

Matt Kays.

David Cho.

Alex Weiss and Elizabeth Monson.

The Goldberg brothers: Ari and David

