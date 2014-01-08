StyleCaster
See Jeremy Scott’s Awesomely Weird Jacket-Bags for Moschino

See Jeremy Scott's Awesomely Weird Jacket-Bags for Moschino

Meghan Blalock
Back in October, when unapologetically cheeky designer Jeremy Scott was announced as the new creative director for Italian brand Moschino, we knew to expect something different right out the gate. And the New York-based designer didn’t fail to deliver; he took to his Instagram account last night to share the first photos of his bags from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2014 collection. And yes, they’re weird and fantastic and intriguing all at once.

moschino jacket bag 2

They’re bags made to look like miniature leather jackets! Ranging in style from the classic moto (above) to a more feminine quilted design with contrasting white lapels (below),  and what seems to be a Chanel-inspired creation with a gold chain trim and understated gold button pockets. We don’t want to love them—it all seems a bit kitschy when you really think about it—and yet, we kind of do.

Check out more of the bags below. Would you wear a tote designed in homage to the classic trio of leather jackets? Sound off in the comments!

moschino jacket bag 1

moschino jacket bag 3

moschino jacket bag 4

All Photos Courtesy of Instagram.com/itsjeremyscott

