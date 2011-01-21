Jeremy Scott Gives Us Wings, Now In Camo

If there’s one camouflage piece that certainly won’t blend into the crowd this season, it’s Jeremy Scott‘s newest Adidas Original winged high top. The now iconic kick makes its return for Fall/Winter 2011, this time cast in a classic mix of military greens and browns with an eye-catching neon orange lining. Images leaked yesterday afternoon, and according to Mr. Scott the shoe has been greeted with less than stellar reviews.

The designer remarked on his Twitter page, tweeting, “WOW SO LEAKED PHOTOS OF MY FALL ADIDAS SHOES ARE ONLINE AND SNEAKER HEADS ARE IN AN UPROAR ! – AGAIN ! WHAT IM CURIOUS ABOUT IS WHEN THERE ARE ENOUGH BORING ASS SHOES IN THE WORLD 2 COVER EVERYONES FEET WHY DO U CARE SO MUCH 2 HATE ?!”Quite frankly, we couldn’t agree more.