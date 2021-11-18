Jeremy Renner Just Responded to His Ex-Wife’s Claims He Threatened to Kill Her & Put a Gun in His Mouth

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco split nearly seven years ago, but their relationship is still making headlines after reports of past abuse allegations recently resurfaced.

The 50-year-old actor, who currently stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, refused to acknowledge claims that he once threatened to kill his ex-wife in a new Men’s Health interview published on November 17, 2021. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense,” Renner said of Pacheco’s abuse allegations. “It only empowers it,” he told the site. “If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s–t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”

Pacheco, who was married to Renner from 2014 to 2015 and shares joint custody of their 8-year-old daughter Ava with the actor, filed court documents in 2019 claiming that the Marvel star was abusive toward her during their relationship. According to documents obtained by TMZ at the time, the 30-year-old Canadian actress cited Renner’s “ongoing substance abuse” in her filing, where she also alleged that he was drunk and high on cocaine when he told someone he “could not deal with [Sonni] anymore, and he just wanted her gone.”

Later that night, Pacheco claims Renner put a gun into his mouth before threatening to kill himself and her, allegedly telling her “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.” Pacheco’s filing goes on to note that the actor fired the gun into the ceiling while their daughter was asleep in her bedroom.

A rep for Renner released a statement in response to the allegations at the time, stating, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.” Renner also filed court documents hitting back at Pacheco, where he claimed that she’s the one who abuses drugs and alcohol in front of their daughter, per TMZ.

In 2020, Pacheco filed new court documents requesting a judge to require Renner to participate in routine drug tests. The actress claimed he has “long history of alcohol and drug abuse which has persisted since before the parties’ marriage, through divorce and post-judgment. Renner, for his part, claimed, “There is absolutely no basis for this Court to grant the requested relief with respect to a drug test,” in court documents of his own at the time.