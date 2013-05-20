Jeremiah Brent Gives Easy, DIY Tips on How to Style Your Space

Jeremiah Brent’s passion for interior design started early, when he taught himself how to design and build furniture at the age of 19. By 2011, he found himself a costar on one of fashion’s biggest reality shows, “The Rachel Zoe Project,” and found himself making the connections between how one styles one’s self, and how one’s styles one’s home.

Now, Brent has his own design firm and is transitioning into being fully bicoastal between New York and Los Angeles, and shares a Manhattan apartment with his fiancé, Nate Berkus, and their dog, Tucker.

Brent proved as likeable in person as he seems on television, and was unfazed even when a member of The Unexpected Insider’s crew accidentally knocked over a vase in the process of shooting. (Luckily, it was a piece from Berkus’s line for Target, and not a priceless antique!) Brent insisted that he has a very sensible approach to design, often suggesting DIY solutions to decorating over buying a high-end piece.

Try the Trend! In this episode of the Unexpected Insider, Jeremiah Brent encourages people to be a bit more adventurous with the objects they put around their homes—thinking of them as accessories to complement a great outfit.

In fact, stylish and quirky accessories for the home have been a growing presence at fashion retailers, with many boutiques offering little objects to boost the style factor of any home—whether you’re a modernist or a bohemian.

High-fashion labels like Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, and Missoni often offer items for the home right alongside their shoes and dresses, while It-stores like Anthropologie and ABC Carpet & Home stock furniture right beside indie designer pieces. To add a more fashionable jolt to your interiors, try the cheeky-modern accessories at Jonathan Adler or the high-concept pieces at The Future Perfect.

