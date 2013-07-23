Kate Middleton Wears Custom Spring 2013 Jenny Packham Dress In First Post-Birth Appearance

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, just stepped out of the Lindo wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London today to show off their as-of-yet unnamed newborn, the future King of England. For the momentous occasion, Kate Middleton chose to wear one of her favorite designers: Jenny Packham.

But not one to wear just any Packham dress, Kate Middleton wore a custom version of a dress that walked down Packham’s Spring 2013 runway. The original (which you can see in the gallery above) was constructed of a white fabric with black spots; we have no doubt that Packham designed this dress specifically for this occasion.

Middleton’s powder-blue, polka dot-covered dress was no doubt an homage to the commonly acknowledged color of newborn baby boys, but the pattern could have another special meaning. When she gave birth to William, Princess Diana made her first appearance in a blue-green polka dot dress, as well.

See Princess Di’s dress below, and click through the gallery above to see how Kate’s dress was modified just for her.

