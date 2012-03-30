British designer Jenny Packham is setting up shop in L.A. for two weeks to premiere her fall 2012 collection to celebrities and stylists alike.
StyleCaster
Share

Jenny Packham Is Coming To Hollywood!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Jenny Packham Is Coming To Hollywood!

Summer K
by
Jenny Packham Is Coming To Hollywood!
7 Start slideshow

Let’s face it: If there was ever a designer who could guarantee you a spot on a best-dressed list, it’s Jenny Packham. Inspired by old Hollywood glamour and a 1920s-1940s aesthetic, her super-feminine gowns are a must-have essential for just about all the famous British Kates (Middleton, Winslet, and Beckinsale) and A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock.

So we guess it’s not so surprising then that much like the idea of bringing the mountain to Mohammed, Packham is literally packing her bags and leaving her home-base in London to shack up at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. for two weeks while she previews her Fall/Winter 2012 collection for celebs, stylists and the like.

Typically this is a little unusual, but considering Packham’s main claim to fame is dressing some of the world’s biggest stars, it’s not too out there. Of course, she’s also known for bridal gowns too, so perhaps she’ll make a pit stop in Sin City and set up shop outside of one of the Viva Las Vegas chapels just for good measure.

Love Packham’s red-carpet glam gowns? Click through the slideshow above to see some of her biggest Hollywood fans.

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Princess Kate rocks Jenny Packham at a royal event.

Another famous Kate "vamps" it up in Jenny Packham at her recent movie premiere.

Ashlee Simpson wowed fashion critics at this year's SAG Awards when she stepped out in this retro-glam Jenny Packham gown.

A longtime fan, Angelina Jolie has repeatedly popped up on the red carpet in one of Packham's creations.

Jolie may be Packham's biggest celebrity fan in America, but Kate Winslet owns that title across the pond.

Packham's nod to vintage couture gowns fits nicely into Dita Von Teese's overall red carpet aesthetic.

While her look at last year's Golden Globes earned mixed reviews (we blame the hair), Sandra Bullock's Packham gown was pure perfection.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fall 2012 Beauty Trends: Top 10 You Need To Know

Fall 2012 Beauty Trends: Top 10 You Need To Know
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share