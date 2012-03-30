Jenny Packham Is Coming To Hollywood!

Let’s face it: If there was ever a designer who could guarantee you a spot on a best-dressed list, it’s Jenny Packham. Inspired by old Hollywood glamour and a 1920s-1940s aesthetic, her super-feminine gowns are a must-have essential for just about all the famous British Kates (Middleton, Winslet, and Beckinsale) and A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock.

So we guess it’s not so surprising then that much like the idea of bringing the mountain to Mohammed, Packham is literally packing her bags and leaving her home-base in London to shack up at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. for two weeks while she previews her Fall/Winter 2012 collection for celebs, stylists and the like.

Typically this is a little unusual, but considering Packham’s main claim to fame is dressing some of the world’s biggest stars, it’s not too out there. Of course, she’s also known for bridal gowns too, so perhaps she’ll make a pit stop in Sin City and set up shop outside of one of the Viva Las Vegas chapels just for good measure.

