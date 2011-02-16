Jenny Lewis Releases New Music Video for “Carpetbaggers”

Jenny Lewis released the video below, for her song, “Carpetbaggers” featuring Elvis Costello. “Carpetbaggers” is from Lewis’s recent album, “Acid Tongue” and is her second video released this month.

The video goes behind the scenes of the recording studio with Lewis as they lay down this track. I don’t know if the footage is old or a re-enactment of the original recording session, but the studio space reminds me of a vacant school cafeteria with all its tables folded up.

Later Elvis Costello comes in and adds his vocals. In a bright purple skull and cross bones knit scarf with a matching beanie. Sigh, I think I’m in love…