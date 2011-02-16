Jenny Lewis Releases New Music Video. Again.

I really hope Jenny Lewis‘s latest music video is not an indiciation that she has a sense of humor or else the rest of us girls in love with musicians are effed. She’s really pretty. She’s got a precious voice. She’s a solid musician. She’s really pretty. And with her new music video she may or may not have a sense of humor.

Every boy loves Jenny Lewis. It’s not fair. * Stomps foot, crosses arms and pouts. *

In her third video in like three weeks, Jenny Lewis released her video for her song, “See Fernando.” The video is inspired by cheesy ’60s spy movies, headscarves, and oversized sunglasses. The video follows Jenny Lewis in a stewardess costume (Halloween inspiration!) as she… kills a man? Well that’s not very fun or lighthearted. Way to put a damper on that video Jenny. See? She’s not funny. She’s a murderer.

See Fernando is off of Jenny Lewis’s album Acid Tongue available now.