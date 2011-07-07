Jenny Lewis Performs at The Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl, our favorite L.A. amphitheatre, has been attracting a very wide range (17,400 to be exact) of fans to watch musical magic under the stars since 1922.

Now, in 2009, among the flocks of people that are fleeing to see artists like Jenny Lewis perform at the Hollywood Bowl are Reese Witherspoon with beau Jake Gyllenhaal and Justin Timberlake with his lady love, Jessica Biel…in fact, they were there last night.

JT and Jess looked precious as ever, caught walking arm in arm as they were leaving the Bowl. Biel was sporting a polished look, wearing a slit maxidress, leather jacket and Roger Vivier flats, while JT brought sexy back in ripped jeans and a skeleton t-shirt.

Our favorite Hollywood mama, Reese Witherspoon, was spotted as well. She may or may not have had too much to drink at her buddy’s performance. She was, however; caught looking bruised, googly-eyed and holding onto Jenny Lewis’ arm for dear life while hubby Jake Gyllenhaal was getting their car.