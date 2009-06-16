Jenny Lewis Debuts New Music Video for Black Sand

Jenny Lewis released her new music video for her song, “Black Sand.” Black Sand is actually a little older since it’s actually from her 2008 album Acid Tongue.

Despite Acid Tongue being her second solo album (her first was Rabbit Fur Coat), this is Jenny’s first music video as a solo artist. Most recently, Jenny has been seen pouting like Ally Sheedy in the Breakfast Club and prancing around Bonnaroo with Elvis Costello.

The music video features Jenny Lewis projected on a variety of beach scenes. I don’t know how they made that but I’m assuming it has something to do with black magic and the occult.

Black Sand