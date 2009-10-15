Jenny Craig: Valerie Bertinelli’s Favorite Recipe for Low-Cal Tuscan Soup

Valerie Bertinelli shares one of her favorite early fall dishes with us. Tuscan Style Soup, courtesy of Jenny Craig, is soon to be a household favorite with its low calorie count and delectable taste. It’s the perfect dish to enjoy while sitting beside a fire, cuddled up in a goose down blanket on your favorite chair with a good book, and hot cup of green tea.

For more of her favorite Jenny Craig dishes, click here.

Tuscan Style Soup

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Moderate

Cook Time: 1-30 min

Nutrition facts: 63 calories, 2 grams of fat and 300 milligrams of sodium

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup eggplant, peeled and cubed

1 cup water

1 can whole tomatoes, no salt added, undrained and chopped (14 1/2-ounce)

1 can sliced mushrooms, drained (OR 1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small summer (yellow) squash, coarsely chopped

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning, dried

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

12 oz can chicken broth, reduced sodium

8 tbsp Pecorino Romano cheese, freshly grated

Cooking Directions:

Combine the first 10 ingredients in a large saucepan, stirring well. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

To serve, ladle soup into individual bowls; sprinkle 2 tbsp of Pecorino Romano cheese.

[ABC]