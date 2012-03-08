Jennifer Westfeldt Becomes A Quadruple Threat In Hollywood

It’s a rarity in Hollywood to see an actor or actress fully write, produce, direct and act in one movie. Though it seems impossible, one of Hollywood’s stars has just defied the odds.

Actress Jennifer Westfeldt has now turned into a triple threat in the entertainment industry thanks to her upcoming movie Friends With Kids. The film not only stars her and longtime boyfriend, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, but was also written, produced and even directed by her.

The movie is based on the darker side of growing up and even raising kids as an unmarried couple. The storyline sounds all too familiar to Westfeldt’s – she and Hamm have been together for fifteen years and aren’t married.

As outsiders looking in on the world of movies, television and celebrities, it’s a nice change of pace to see an actress accomplish something that’s incredibly difficult. People everyday in the industry, my own mother included, are registering ideas and trying to make their entertainment dreams come true.

Props to you, Jennifer, for achieving your movie dreams! Friends With Kids comes out tomorrow, March 9, in theatres.

Photo Credit: GUILIO MARCOCCHI