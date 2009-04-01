Name: Jennifer Wannarachue, “Saint Agnes”

Age: 32

Occupation: Designer/Creative Director/Entrepreneur

Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Been focusing on making my current wardrobe “new” again. I’ve spent on shoes, but mainly seeing things I like in stores and finding them online for much less. It’s a recession, whaddya do? Bargains!

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I never know how to answer this kind of question… Let’s just say I’m ambitious.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Alexander Wang blue suede & leather moto jacket and his fringe plats.



4. Who are your favorite designers?

Balmain, Alexander Wang, Gareth Pugh, Vivienne Westwood

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Nan Kempner! (RIP), Debbie Harry, Chloe Sevigny

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

WorshipWorthy.com, ThisIsWhyYoureFat.com, Twitter.com/saintagnes Follow me!

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The Victorian Era

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

I already know Ms. Kempner would tell me to become a sample size 2, and that just ain’t happenin. So probably Yves Saint Laurent.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Edward Scissorhands… Or is he non-fictional?

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

I’ve never replaced anything in my wardrobe except maybe jeans and shoes….

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

No price is too much, it depends on what you can afford.



12. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

We’d call it the “Last Supper”… With friends, family, my man and all his loved ones. Cabernets, Merlots, Bordeauxs and Cotes du Rhones, LOTS of reds!! A combination of foods from the homelands, tons of spices… and Kobe Beef, medium rare.



13. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yes, I wore a custom-made short white dress with black taping. A copy of a dress from a photo I saw of Naomi Campbell, but I don’t know who the designer was…

14. What inspires you?

The color black in different textures.