Jennifer Love Hewitt Dating Advice Book Debuts Post Breakup

It must be an extremely awkward time for Jennifer Love Hewitt. Today marks the launch of her new self-help relationship book, titled The Day I Shot Cupid: Hello My Name is Jennifer Love Hewitt and I am a Love-aholic. Did we mention that this comes right after the announcement of her recent breakup with Jamie Kennedy (her Ghost Whisperer co-star)? Did we also mention that she quotes him in the book? Awkward.

For the rest of you love-aholics out there, below is a list of our favorite, newly released, relationship advice books– on shelves now.

Cosmic Coupling: The Sextrology of Relationships by Starsky and Cox

You’ll take the worn out pick-up line whats your sign? much more seriously after reading Cosmic Coupling: The Sextrology of Relationships. Digging that Capricorn guy at the office but dont know how your personalities– or your sexual chemistry– will mix? Never fear, celebrity astrologers Stella Starsky and Quinn Cox describe every single astrological match possible. The creepily accurate relationship descriptions and sexual insights make for a fun read. We guarantee that you wont be able to resist cross-referencing the important relationships of your life, your friends’ lives, co-workers’ lives (you get the point).

Hunting Season: A Field Guide for Targeting and Capturing the Perfect Man by Elle

Tired of waiting for the perfect man to come along and sweep you off your feet? Channel your inner Athena by picking up Hunting Season: A Field Guide to Targeting and Capturing the Perfect Man. This book is perfect for girls who are tired of waiting for Mr. Right. The author lends great advice on how to take your love life into your own hands. Sure, the hunting analogies are a tad cheesy and may get tiring halfway through the book, but they’re worth wading through to get to the helpful, no-nonsense advice.

Soulmates: True Stories from the World of Online Dating by Sonali Fernando

With the Internet slowly taking over our lives, the world of online dating has become exponentially less seedy and far more common. Learn how to navigate the virtual trenches by reading Soulmates: True Stories from the World of Online Dating, by Sonali Fernando. An award-winning documentary filmmaker and writer who has done extensive research on the subject, Fernando will guide you through the strange world of online dating. Learn how to construct the perfect profile, get tips on online dating etiquette, and read some witty, heart-warming (and some toe-curling) anecdotes. The book says that theres a fifty-fifty chance that any single person who logs on will find love– so what are you waiting for? Get clicking– and reading.

