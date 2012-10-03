Move Over Suri Cruise: Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Carries Chanel, Sits Front Row

It seems like just yesterday that our beloved Suri Cruise was tooling around town in Ferragamo heels toting a custom Dolce & Gabbana purse. But it wasn’t yesterday. In fact, yesterday Suri was probably shopping at a flea market in Brooklyn or flying commercial. Times have changed since Suri’s mom Katie Holmes filed for divorce from her husband Tom Cruise, and now a new celebutot is ready to take center stage as the most fabulous pint-sized style-setter: Emme Anthony.



The daughter of Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony has officially crossed the ultimate to-do off her bucket list: Sitting front row at one of the hottest tickets at Paris Fashion Week — Chanel! The adorable 4-year-old sat in between her doting mom and her much younger lover, Casper Smart. And no, she was not wearing Gap Kids. She accessorized her pink dress with a Chanel brooch and a Chanel handbag from last season, worth $2,100. Now that’s what we call a front row outfit.

Ever since the pictures of Emme at Chanel have hit the Internet, she’s becoming one of the most buzzed about guests at a fashion show this season. Since Suri seems to have vacated her (child sized) throne, it’s only appropriate that Emme claims it and becomes the new grand mini-dame of Hollywood’s spoiled kids.