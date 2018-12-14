Did Jennifer Lopez Have the Most Stylish Week of All Time?

Scroll To See More Images

Some days, I manage to wake up early enough to put together an outfit worth posting on Instagram. On rare occasions, I’m able to do this twice in one week. Not only do I have massive piles of laundry waiting to be done at all times, but I also only have so many “cool” clothes I can whip out before my feed starts to get seriously repetitive. Plus, it’s winter. Everything gets covered up by huge coats. Does anyone really care what I’m wearing underneath?

Though many of us endure this same struggle every morning, there are some truly exceptional humans who manage to transcend this dilemma entirely. Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Lopez is one of them.

This week, Lopez stepped out in 10 unique, jaw-dropping outfits—over the course of, like, four days. (You know you’re a fashion icon when you have more incredible outfits than days to wear them.) I didn’t realize I had an ideal winter wardrobe until I bore witness to this singular week in J. Lo’s long and varied sartorial history. There were power suits. There were monochromatic ensembles. There were lots and lots of fur coats. And while watching the photos pour in, I couldn’t help but wonder: Did Jennifer Lopez just have the most stylish week of her life?

Actually, did Jennifer Lopez just have the most stylish week of all time?

Wednesday Addams, who? Jennifer Lopez kicked off the week in Los Angeles, wearing a crocheted babydoll dress and over-the-knee boots. I didn’t realize Halloween-in-December vibes were a thing, but I’m definitely here for them.

Naturally, J. Lo took a private jet to New York City and stepped off the airplane dressed to the nines. This monochromatic ensemble feels simultaneously super early aughts and very safari chic—so much so that I’m honestly considering purging my closet of anything that isn’t tan.

The next day, she stepped out in a white-on-white look that might actually have the power to make it snow in California. J. Lo is a high-fashion, ice queen dream—and can we talk about the power radiating off those huge sunglasses?

That night, Lopez stepped out wearing a power suit—which she accessorized with black leather gloves and a clutch with an embroidered dragon on it. What more can I even say?

The next morning, J. Lo wore an all-over sequin aqua jumpsuit. And honestly, are you even surprised at this point?

After that, Lopez wore a power suit that somehow looked straight out of both Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. A strange juxtaposition, sure, but one that looked truly magnificent.

After that, she wore a white-on-white outfit that’s so stunning I’m basically crying just looking at it. No white after Labor Day? As if.

Then, she layered a red fur coat over the ensemble—basically transforming it into another look entirely. (And yes, she carried a red fur bag that matched her red fur coat. Because of course she did.)

Then, she raised the bar by wearing what has to be the most flawless pink dress to ever grace the planet. (Honestly, RIP to any chance I ever had at looking fashionable. This pink ball gown is the ultimate power move.)

Lopez closed out the week in a floor-length white gown and truly stunning fur stole. (And peep those glittery shoes while you’re at it.)

Catch me staring straight into the paparazzi’s camera like I’m a dumbfounded character on The Office, because how is this real? My new year’s resolution is to have a matching trench for every outfit—plus a clutch with an embroidered dragon on it. That’s it. That’s the energy for 2019.