Jennifer Lopez Wore a White Fur Coat While She Was in Labor

Just when the rumors that Jennifer Lopez slathers her entire body daily with La Mer began to recede into the background, the star disclosed a particularly extra tidbit: The day she went into labor with her twins, she wore a white fur coat. “It was the only coat that would fit me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

The songstress was waxing poetic about the meaning of various clothes with the publication, and used the coat as an example of a sartorial item that makes her think of a particular moment in time. Seeing a certain piece of clothing is like hearing a certain ditty or smelling a perfume: “If you hear a song from a certain time and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God!,’ it takes you back to that period in your life,” she said. “I do the same thing with my closet. I walk in and I see a hat or a pair of shoes or a coat, and I go, ‘Wow! I remember I was wearing that the day this happened, or I was walking down the street; or I heard this or my mom said that, or my boyfriend …’ You know what I mean? ‘And I was dating so-and-so …'”

And then she threw in the part about the coat. “It was in the middle of a snowstorm, and I wore this big white fur coat,” Lopez said. “I was huge, and it was the only coat that would fit me. Every time I see that coat, I think of the day my kids were born.”

Though the rumors that Lopez covers herself H to T every day with La Mer have never been confirmed nor denied, she’s certainly not helping matters by admitting that she donned a giant white fur coat the day she and Marc Anthony hotfooted it to North Shore Hospital on Long Island to deliver twins in a luxury suite, as the New York Post reported at the time.

Then again, Lopez and Anthony were “waited on hand-and-foot by attendants and private chefs” at the hospital, according to the Post, so it should probably come as no surprise that a white fur coat was in the mix during labor.