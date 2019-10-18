Jennifer Lopez Is Back On The Block In A Gorgeous Wedding Dress & We Really Can’t Handle It

Before you freak out and think that JLo and Arod went ahead and eloped—this isn’t that. These Jennifer Lopez wedding dress photos are from her Marry Me movie, which is set to premiere sometime in 2020. It looks like the upcoming romantic comedy was filming in New york City recently, and of course, they had to put JLo in a gorgeous gown for a scene. Designed by the Lebanese couture designer, Zuhair Murad, the intricately jeweled ball gown is seriously a vision of grace. While I wish we were already seeing Jennifer in this gown alongside her IRL fiancé, Yankees retiree Alex Rodriguez, this will certainly do for now. Take a deep breath—you’re certainly going to need it once you see the photos for yourself.

In the movie, Jennifer will play a pop star (easy peasy for her,) who is about to get married to a famous rock star. When she finds out he’s cheated on her, however, she decides to pick a random fan to marry instead. The question remains: Is JLo wearing this dress when she walks out on her fiancé? Or is the lucky fan going to be graced by the supreme gorgeousness that is this gown? 2020 can’t come soon enough for us to find out. It’s also going to be interesting to see Jennifer in a new comedy role. After her standout performance in Hustlers alongside Constance Wu, we can only expect big things from Jenny.

This year alone, the actress and pop sensation had a huge birthday blowout for her 50th (50! years! old! Honey, where?), walked a fashion week runway in a revived version of her iconic Versace dress, and closed out her massive It’s My Party tour with a bang. And by the looks of this Marry Me dress, we think JLo is set to have another glittering year in 2020.