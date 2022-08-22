Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding Dress Is Worth Over A Million Dollars

Scroll To See More Images

Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez was nearing the end of her summer wedding celebrations to her new husband, Ben Affleck, she pulled out all the stops (and a gigantic veil) for a formal ceremony. The couple tied the knot for a second time this past weekend at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia with a star-studded traditional ceremony. Based on aerial paparazzi photos of the event, it seems like celebrity guests were upstaged by the wedding dress. It’s possible that Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress cost upwards of a million dollars. Love may not cost a thing, but the dress is another story.

According to People, Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle in a custom creation by American designer, Ralph Lauren. Wearing a custom bridal design by the designer is an impressive feat considering he’s only designed wedding dresses for a handful of notable figures including his daughter, daughter-in-law, niece and Priyanka Chopra.

The full details of J-Lo’s dress have yet to be released (I keep refreshing the singer’s Instagram profile in hopes that she posts some close-ups) but the paparazzi photos of the wedding provide an excellent preview of the look. Lopez’s dress featured a fitted short-sleeve silhouette and a feather-textured skirt with a train. Draping behind the train was a sheer veil that looked to be approximately 20-feet long blending into the stark white aisle. Ben Affleck matched his bride in a white jacket and black pants.

Now based on J-Lo’s unmatched star quality, it’s possible that Ralph Lauren let her wear the dress for free but based on what the dress is probably worth, an average bride would have to pay a (majorly) above average price.

While we don’t know the exact cost of J-Lo’s gown, the custom Ralph Lauren dress that Priyanka Chopra wore for her wedding to Nick Jonas serves as a good cost indicator. Chopra’s dress is allegedly worth $2 million —it required 1,826 hours of handmade craftsmanship and included 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and over 2 million pearlescent sequins. When you take into the account the exclusivity of having a dress custom made my Ralph Lauren and the notoriety of the wearer, J-Lo’s dress could easily be worth $1 million.

Jennifer Lopez’s custom gown was certainly the most extravagant item in her wedding wardrobe but it wasn’t the first wedding dress she’s worn recently. Last month, Lopez wore two white dresses for her intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Affleck. The first was a simple white A-line dress which she wore to the chapel where she changed into an off-the-shoulder lace gown by designer Zuhair Murad. The wedding dresses in Murad’s latest collection start at around eight thousand dollars as a base price. Lopez shared a glimpse of her looks via her On The JLo newsletter.

After their Las Vegas wedding, Lopez and Affleck spent time honeymooning in Paris. The trip included many well documented outfit-of-the-days from Lopez and even included two reasonably priced sundresses from Reformation. Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress may be custom but her day-looks are obtainable for the local fashionista. It looks like Ben Affleck truly got a girl who can do both.