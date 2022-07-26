Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon.

Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Though Violet was absent, the whole family tagged along J-Lo and Ben’s Honeymoon in Paris and celebrated J-Lo’s 53rd birthday with a special dinner. In pictures obtained by HollywoodLife on July 26, 2022, J-Lo can be seen embracing her step-daughter in a hug.

Even Violet’s mother, Jennifer Garner welcomed J-Lo into their family in the most thoughtful way. A source close to the family told HollywoodLife that on July 25, 2022, Jen “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

Ben and Jen Garner have three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. J-Lo has two kids from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony: twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14. The two blended families are close together and everyone is on-board with the co-parenting situation. The HollywoodLife source also shared, “Jen respects J-Lo as a woman and as a mother. She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.”

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.” Two of the kids: Emme and Seraphina were at the wedding.

When news broke of the wedding, Jen Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. A source for Page Six also revealed at the time that Ben and J-Lo were in a rush to be wedded. “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.