Jennifer Lopez Video: Sex Tape Gets Ex-Husband Sued

Jennifer Lopez was briefly married to Cuban-born model Ojani Noa. Though their marriage lasted less than a year, they had plenty of time to make a sex tape, and now Noa is trying to make the most out of it.

Noa sold the former couple’s honeymoon tape to filmmaker Ed Meyer, and plans to use it for his upcoming mockumentary, “How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The JLo and Ojani Noa Story.”

JLo already settled a case with this ex-husband when he tried to write a book about their relationship. Noa agreed not to “disclose for monetary gain any private or intimate details about either [Lopez] or his relationship with [Lopez].” Hence the mockumentary, which he thinks will get him around this agreement.

This time, Lopez is seeking $10 million in damages for invasion of privacy, violation of publicity rights, and breach of contract.

