J.Lo Stunned In A Slinky Silver Look During Her VAX LIVE Performance

Jenny from the block wants you to get vaccinated. She’s also one of the headlining performers at Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event and she wore the sparkliest jumpsuit ever to commemorate the unique occasion. Honestly, It’s one hell of a look and yes, I wish I had somewhere to wear it myself. In a world of vaccination outfit selfies, Jennifer Lopez’s far more exciting look cakes the cake for boldest and blingiest OOTD of all.

The concert was held in Los Angeles on May 2 and airs on a TV or streaming platform near you today, May 8—and I’m already obsessing over Jennifer Lopez’s look. If you thought her Inauguration Day look was good, you ain’t seen nothing yet! She clearly has a thing for making a statement wherever she goes in 2021 and as a diehard J.Lo fan, I’m all for it.

Lopez wore not one, but three different looks for the event, but my personal favorite was a sparkly, shimmery fringe jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad. Talk about going full glam! The ‘fit featured light pink feathers at the bottom and J.Lo styled it with long, ever-so-slightly-wavy blonde strands, a smokey eye and a barely-there nude lip.

Her other performance looks featured a Roberto Cavalli mini dress in the most perfect shade of bright yellow and a color-blocked bodysuit, both paired with a ponytail so good, Ariana Grande sat home clutching her extensions. No shade, Ari!

Her final look was a breathtaking white and metallic jumpsuit by Elie Saab that I’ll be thinking about until the end of time. No big deal! It’s the perfect reinterpretation of her glitzy, glam on-stage performance outfits dialed down juuust enough to wear IRL.

Lopez was in good company at this star-studded event. She was joined by the likes of a newly-blonde Selena Gomez (who hosted!), J Balvin, H.E.R and more, but as per usual, she was truly the star of the show. The only thing I loved more than her look? The adorable moment when the singer brought her mom—who is fully vaccinated—on stage for a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.” I’m tearing up just thinking about it, TBH.

VAX LIVE is the first large-scale COVID-19-compliant music event, so keeping everyone safe was the top priority. The crowd in Los Angeles was comprised of fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, joined the event via video message in an effort to raise awareness and excitement for the vaccine.

“The vaccines are safe. I promise you. They work,” said Biden in his message. “We’re working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to make sure every country has the vaccines they need. If we get this done, we won’t have to miss another moment.”

You heard the man! Go get your vaccines, if you can! And please make sure to plan to wear a ‘fit as sparkly as Lopez’s while you get it done. Go big for shot girl summer!