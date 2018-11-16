Jennifer Lopez Reminds Us of an Early 2000s Way to Wear a Thong

J. Lo paired low-rise, gray baggy trousers with a matching hip-hugging, high-waisted thong on the set of video with DJ Khaled in Miami. She wore a white crop-top and chain accessories to complete her daring look. It is unclear if this look will catch on in colder regions, since it is never actually winter in Miami, but keep tabs on it for next summer.

Lopez posted a photo of her, in full whale-tale-friendly ensemble, taking a selfie with Khaled on her Instagram story. Khaled wore, what appears to be, a Gucci, velour tracksuit—because, duh. That is how you roll up to a shoot if you are DJ Khaled. If this is a music video for a “Thong Song” remake, we are here for it! Bring back 1999!

Her stylist for the shoot, Rob Zangardi, also posted two photos of her in the outfit, in a slideshow he shared on his Instagram.

This is just another amazing example, today, of how the late ’90s and early aughts are infiltrating their way back into fashion—we are certainly not complaining, especially if we can all look as hot as Lopez. Back then, it was all about low-waist bottoms and “accessorizing” with sky-high thongs.

Drake loves the early 2000s so much that he made it the theme to his 32nd birthday party last month. Shay Mitchell came through and dressed up as none other than Jenny from the block.

Lopez also just released a new single called “Limitless,” which is the anthem for her movie Second Act, set to release on Dec. 21. Sia is the writer behind the track, and Lopez performed it for the first time last month at the American Music Awards.