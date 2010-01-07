Jennifer Lopez Talks Motherhood and Betrayal in Elle’s February Issue

J.Lo may not be a hot young twentysomething popstar anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s lost her touch. In Elle‘s most recent February issue, Lopez proves that more than ever with a spread full of sultry poses that showcase a body that belies her true age.

Now that the singer has settled down with husband Marc Anthony and her twins, she opened up to the fashion mag about past betrayals in her love life, something we can all relate to.

“This is something I haven’t been through once in my life. This is something I’ve been through a few times in my life. Where you really have your eggs in one basket and that breach happens and you know you should go but you’re still in love and you just don’t know what to do,” she told Elle. Trust us J.Lo, we know.

Lopez also discusses her feelings about in vitro fertilization and how she feels about competing with popstars half her age while dealing with motherhood at the same time.

To read more of J.Lo’s interview fore Elle, click here!

