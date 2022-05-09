Jennifer Lopez’s Summer Outfit Is Straight From The ’70s

Scroll To See More Images

When I picture Jennifer Lopez, I envision cutouts, rhinestones, sheer fabric and dramatic silhouettes—essentially, the on-stage outfit formula for one of the world’s most notable superstars. While I love to emulate an oversized-blazer model-off-duty look, it hadn’t occurred to me that a superstar off-duty look could be much more fun. Jennifer Lopez’s summer style is the superstar-off-duty vibe I plan on copying all season—and it’s anything but subtle.

As it turns out, Jennifer Lopez’s personal “off-duty” style is actually very different than what she wears to red carpet events or on-stage performances. For her typical day out, JLo usually chooses pieces that fall into an elevated-casual category. This often includes long belted dresses (a staple look for the singer), simple t-shirts with statement denim—bell-bottom jeans and overalls are at the top of the list, and beautiful trench coats.

Her looks are consistently built on timeless silhouettes with a trend piece popping up here and there. Her consistent, classically put-together style is what makes her the perfect brand ambassador for Coach. The brand’s current collection has a strong ‘70s feel to it with eclectic prints, ditsy florals and graphic t-shirts—based on Jennifer Lopez’s latest look, it seems like she’s taking some inspiration from the ‘70s-era as well.

There’s no need to question if fringe is in this summer because Lopez has made the answer very clear: yes, and wear a lot of it. JLo brought the groove back to Malibu this past week in a head-to-toe boho ‘fit. Her look featured a calf-length white knit sweater that was completely lined with a fringe hem. In true Lopez fashion, the sweater was belted, leaving snippets of the rest of her look to peek out.

Lopez paired her fabulous fringe with a turtleneck (can someone check the weather in Malibu?) and a geometric print skirt. If the pink, orange and brown color blocking of the skirt wasn’t enough to send you into a ‘70s fashion time-warp, JLo’s accessory choices certainly will. The Marry Me star wore knee-high boots in a dreamy light pink suede material that have me re-thinking both suede and tall boots for summer. She completed the look with the ultimate boho fashion accessory, oversized Chloe sunglasses—light pink tinted frames included. This pair of sunglasses is the signature Chloe silhouette and is the perfect choice for summer shades if you simply can’t bear to wear another pair of tiny frames.

As Jennifer Lopez clearly knows, no outfit is complete without an incredible bag. She paired her retro ensemble with an oversized Gucci Diana bag. The square bag is instantly recognizable by its signature bamboo top handle (and Gucci logo, of course).

With Jennifer Lopez’s enviable hair worn in loose waves and with an on-theme half-up poof, it’s clear that even on her days off, the singer is committed to going all-out with her looks. She found a way to make monochrome maximalism work for everyday outings (assuming that a trip to Soho house is on your typical Tuesday to-do list). At this point, it’s hard to find something that Lopez can’t do.