J.Lo’s Best Street Style Looks Prove That Sometimes, Less Is More

Maybe I’m totally off-base here, but “subtle” isn’t necessarily a word that I would use to describe Jennifer Lopez. Her slew of bedazzled red carpet and performance looks over the years have certified her as the true queen of glam. But, Jennifer Lopez’s street style offerings tell a very different story. When she’s not singing alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl or selling out arenas around the globe, Jenny From The Block takes a much more chilled-out approach to getting dressed in the morning—and I have all the details on some of her cutest looks for you right here.

Lopez’s street style is proof that sometimes, you don’t need to wear the blingiest outfit to totally stand out. It makes sense that she would want a break from the glam every now and again! Not only are her outfits easy to copy, but she relies on a few key pieces that you can totally pick up for yourself.

In fact, the majority of her off-duty looks are on the sporty side, as she’s constantly photographed either leaving the gym or en route to her next workout. More often than not, the singer has been spotted wearing a pair of colorful leggings by her go-to activewear brand, Niyama Sol. Her fave pieces include—but are certainly not limited to—a neon lime green pair and a gradient purple option. No, these aren’t your basic leggings! She even rocks them all the time on her Instagram, so you just know that they have to be amazing. If they’re good enough for J.Lo to work out in, they’re good enough for me to wear to my next pilates class.

In true fashion girl form, Lopez has also been known to style her leggings with crop tops from brands like Guess in the past and has even been spotted rocking a bedazzled T-shirt that had her own name on it. I mean, why go to the gym at all if you can’t make a fashionable statement while you work out?

When she does get a little dolled up on her days off, the Grammy-winning singer prefers to wear neutral pieces from super-luxe brands like Max Mara or Brunello Cucinelli. She appears to be a massive fan of wearing power suits with high-heeled booties, which is all I would wear if I could go back to the office right now. But, she loves more affordable brands, too and has been spotted in pieces from Faithfull The Brand in the past.

Even better, her accessory choices tend to be just as simple. She loves to carry neutral-toned bags by Coach and Hermès and rocks darkly tinted aviator sunglasses on a near-daily basis. Would you expect anything less from the woman who had a sell-out collection with Quay Australia back in 2019? Speaking of best-selling collections, Lopez was also spotted wearing a pair of black shearling booties from her own line of shoes from DSW. Love!

Read on to check out a few of her cutest street style looks from the last few years. Yes, I will be copying some of these looks at the gym from now on.

In Vibrant Leggings + A Crop Top

In true Hot Girl Summer fashion, J.Lo rocked a pair of vibrant purple leggings by one of her favorite brands, Niyama Sol. She styled the leggings with a casual white cropped T-shirt from Guess and a pair of oversized sunnies.

In A Cool Green Suit

This look is proof that suits can be casual! Lopez styled this olive green Brunello Cucinelli suit over a white T-shirt while out in Los Angeles back in 2019. She kept her accessories simple too, opting for a pair of reflective oversized sunglasses and some coordinating dark green stiletto booties.

In A Cute Romper + Sneakers

Who doesn’t love to wear a good romper every now and then? Lopez rocked this striped piece by Faithfull The Brand while in Miami last year. A black shoulder bag, white sneakers and a pair of classic black aviator sunglasses completed the singer’s easy daytime look.

In A Classic Long Coat + Booties

While spending some much-deserved time off in the Big Apple in late 2020, J.Lo was spotted in a classic combo: a long cream-colored coat and some chunky winter booties. But, because Lopez is, well, an international superstar, her jacket is from Max Mara. However, she did style the luxe piece with a pair of boots from her own line at DSW.

In A Maxi Dress + A Furry Vest

In J.Lo’s world, a furry vest is basically a neutral piece, especially when it’s styled over a white maxi dress! Lopez finished off the fun look with a simple black top-handle bag from Coach. Orange-tinted aviators make this look feel modern.

In A Classic Power Suit

File this look under: The Perfect Interview Outfit. Every powerful woman needs a classic black power suit in her closet and Lopez just proved my point in this ensemble. Her snatched high ponytail and chain-strapped black bag are, in a word, perfect.

In All-Over Cream

Ugh, have you ever seen a dreamier look in your life? Lopez accessorized her flowy cream-colored ensemble with a pricey Hermès Birkin handbag and a pair of barely-there heeled flip-flops. Never one to keep it too simple, though, Lopez’s sheer dress was bedazzled with tiny sequins on the sleeves.

In Neon Workout Gear

Why wear an all-black ‘fit to the gym when you stand out in neon yellow! Lopez styled a sheer yellow track jacket over a white sports bra with lime green leggings by Niyama Sol and honestly, she looks amazing in it.