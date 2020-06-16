Jennifer Lopez’s Son Is Literally Marc Anthony’s Mini-Me & We Can’t Handle It

This twin is twinning—and it’s not with his sister! Instead, Jennifer Lopez’s son’s lookalike is Marc Anthony. This shouldn’t come as a crazy surprise, considering that J-Lo’s ex is her son’s father. But not all dads have such a striking resemblance to their sons. For Max Muñiz, 12, the phrase “like father, like son” definitely takes on an added meaning.

Fans of the Hustlers star, 50, have been pointing out Max’s resemblance to his dad for ages. But on June 12, followers were reminded again big-time after his mom took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the tween. The video showed Max as now a “father” himself, to an adorable golden doodle puppy that the family got recently. The new addition is so new to the family, in fact, that he still doesn’t have a name!

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial,” J-Lo captioned the clip of Max playing with the puppy, referencing a temporary “TBD” account for the pup. She added, “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”

With J-Lo now engaged to Alex Rodriguez, the right answer is pretty obvious: A-Rod played for none other than the New York Yankees for 22 seasons before retiring from baseball in 2016. TBD Pup’s name is probably going to be Yankee. Just like there’s no confusion there, there’s no doubting that Max is his father’s son.

Long before the “If You Had My Love” star started her relationship with A-Rod, she was married to legendary salsa singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011. The pair had twins together in 2008. Max’s sister, Emme Maribel Muñiz, is also featured on J-Lo’s Instagram account from time-to-time—and she definitely takes after her parents’ singing chops. The 12-year-old even joined J-Lo and Shakira’s Superbowl Halftime show performance in 2020. It’s all in those genes!