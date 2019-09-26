Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Are Headlining The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show—Lit

It’s all happening: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining Super Bowl’s halftime show on February 2, 2020, and all we can say is — we called it! The singers both posted announcements on their Instagrams on Thursday, letting the world know that they will be throwing down side by side in just a few short months.

“This is happening,” Lopez wrote alongside a very body-centric photo of herself on Instagram. “Get ready,” Shakira posted on a similar photo of herself. As for us, we were born ready for this — and we can’t wait.

The NFL football season just kicked off (do you see what we did there?), but an exciting new report may have you looking forward to the season’s end. Per an inside source, Jennifer Lopez may headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 — she’s reportedly in “very serious talks” to take the stage and, if the source is to be believed, the deal is nearly done. So, even if your team doesn’t end up in the final season face-off, you’ll still have a reason to cheer.

An insider gave the exclusive scoop to HollywoodLife on Saturday, revealing, “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.” Admittedly, next year’s Super Bowl seems perfect for Lopez since it will take place in one of the star’s favorite cities. “It’s in Miami, a place she absolutely loves, and seeing as she’s celebrating life all year long after turning 50, feels it would be a perfect fit,” the source claimed, underscoring that Lopez is in “very serious talks” and “the deal is extremely close to being done.”

It may simply come down to logistics at this point but, according to the source, Lopez is all in. “It’s always been a dream of hers and she’s really hoping it all gets finalized soon,” the source said, adding, “But it sounds pretty promising from both sides of the conversations.”

After last year’s controversial choice to have Maroon 5 headline the halftime show in Atlanta, Georgia, the NFL is likely hoping to avoid similar negative press leading up to the big game. However, it would seem the 2020 Super Bowl has publicity problems of its own. In August, the NFL named Jay-Z a live music entertainment strategist for the organization after several major celebrities reportedly rejected the NFL’s offer to perform at last year’s Super Bowl.

So far, reaction to Jay-Z’s new role with the NFL has been mixed. Critics of the collaboration feel as though the NFL’s social justice efforts, which Jay-Z was brought on board to help with, should include beleaguered ball player Colin Kaepernick. Since kneeling during the national anthem in 2017 to raise awareness about racial injustice and police brutality, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has seemingly been blackballed — he became a free agent in 2017 and hasn’t played in the league since.

Could Lopez headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show help build more goodwill toward the NFL? We’ll see. Knowing Lopez, though, she’d find a way to benefit the greater good and give one heck of a show.

Originally posted on SheKnows.