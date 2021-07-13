J-Lo Just Seemingly Shaded A-Rod & Hinted He Was ‘Not Right’ For Her

While she didn’t mention her ex-fiancé directly, it sure seems like Jennifer Lopez shaded Alex Rodriguez and hinted he was “not right” for her. But two months after their split, things are officially on the upswing.

The “In The Morning” singer, 51, revealed in a recent interview for Apple Music’s The Ebro Show that everything is now “falling into place” because she finally made some necessary changes in her life. One major change, of course, was her split from A-Rod—and it sounds like something about their relationship wasn’t quite working out for her: “Once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place,” J-Lo told host Ebro Darden on Monday, July 12.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else,” the Hustlers star continued. “And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry. I don’t put that on them.”

J-Lo and A-Rod, 45, called off their engagement and confirmed their split in April after four years together. Later that month, the Selena actress reconnected with her other ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck—and the pair have been inseparable ever since. J-Lo and Ben, who were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004, have now met each other’s families and are reportedly planning to move in together. Now, J-Lo says things in her life are “just amazing.”

“My kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year,” the star told Apple Music, referring to her twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful.” We’ll take that any day over something (or someone) that doesn’t “feel right.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

