J-Lo Seemingly Shaded A-Rod & Included a Subtle Nod to Ben Affleck During a Performance

Sending a message. Some fans are convinced that Jennifer Lopez shaded Alex Rodriguez with a Red Sox anthem after their split, and here’s why.

On Sunday, May 2, Lopez, 51, joined the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and many more for Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” The concert marked her first performance since her breakup with Rodriguez, 45, and as part of her set, the “In the Morning” singer decided to perform a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” While the Hustlers star dedicated the song to her mother, many fans couldn’t help but notice that the famous tune also happens to be the unofficial anthem for the Boston Red Sox—a.k.a. her ex-fiancé’s biggest rival during his time as a New York Yankee. “This is just a revenge set,” a source at the concert joked, according to Page Six.

But the A-Rod shade wasn’t the only hint fans got from J-Lo’s song choice. “Sweet Caroline,” which has been played at every Red Sox home game at Fenway Park for nearly 20 years, might have also been a subtle nod to her other ex, Ben Affleck. The Boston native, 48, is a diehard Red Sox fan—and to make things more obvious, he even appeared at the concert as a presenter right after her performance.

Their joint appearance came just days after The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the exes have been “spending” time together following Lopez’s split from Rodriguez in April. Sources claimed that Ben has hung out at least three times at J-Lo’s $28 million home in Los Angeles since she called off her engagement with the former MLB player. While one source told Page Six that Affleck and Lopez “are friends” and nothing more, it does appear that they are trying to keep their meetings a secret.

An insider claimed that Ben is picked up at a nearby hotel by J-Lo’s security in her white Escalade SUV and dropped off at the singer’s home every time before he’s driven back to the hotel parking lot. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” the source explained. Still, it’s too early to say if “Bennifer” is back on. For now, we’ll have to settle for J-Lo’s clues!