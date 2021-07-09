Fans Think J-Lo Just Shaded A-Rod After She Flipped Off an Ex in Her New Music Video

It’s easy to see why some fans might think Jennifer Lopez shaded Alex Rodriguez in her “Cambia El Paso” music video. For starters, J-Lo is singing about needing a change of pace—and then, we see her flipping the bird at a clingy ex-lover before leaving him for good. Who else has she left behind recently? That’s right: her ex-fiancé, A-Rod.

Of course, “Cambia El Paso” is still just a song, and her love interest in the music is fictional. But the vibes are definitely there. You can see the moment for yourself below at around 1:25 minutes into the video, but before you do, take a look at what J-Lo had to say about the track itself. The Hustlers star, 51, spoke to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about her new collaboration with reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro on Tuesday, July 6, and revealed that “Cambia El Paso” is all about embracing change following her split from A-Rod in April.

“It is about change and it is about taking a step,” she told Lowe. “And it’s like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don’t feel right. When you need to change, ‘Cambia El Paso,’ that’s it. That’s all you have to do. And for me, it resonated, it resonated right now.”

Lopez has certainly embraced some of that energy for herself. After calling off her engagement from Rodriguez in April, the “In The Morning” singer changed things up—and found herself dating her old flame, Ben Affleck, all over again. The pair, who spend their time visiting each other between Los Angeles and Miami, have recently been rumored to be moving in together soon. During her interview with Lowe, Lopez revealed that she’s “super happy” at this time of her life.

“I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” she told Lowe. “And I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.” It doesn’t get much better than that!

