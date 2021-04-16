J-Lo Just Liked This Cryptic Quote Hinting A-Rod Never ‘Cared’ About Her Amid Their Split

No less than a day after officially calling it quits, it looks like Jennifer Lopez shaded Alex Rodriguez over their breakup by liking a cryptic Instagram post about exes—and the quote from the post may surprise you.

The Hustlers star, 51, took to the social media platform on Thursday, April 15, to like a photo of a quote shared by Reuben Holmes, a.k.a. author R. H. Sin. “Don’t make her think you care,” it read, “when you have never given a f**k about her.” In his caption to the post, Holmes added, “Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like shit?”

The author continued his thoughts in the comments section, writing, “It’s crazy, the way they’ll make you feel crazy for believing and trusting them when they insisted you to do so, only for them to let you down repeatedly.” J-Lo gave Holmes’ post a double-tap, seemingly in agreement—and it didn’t take long for fans of the “In the Morning” singer to notice that she liked the post and make the connection to her ex.

Lopez’s social media hint took place just hours after she and Rodriguez, 45, announced their breakup after being engaged for two years. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the two said in a statement on April 15, noting they “wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas A-Rod has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. “Out of respect for them,” Lopez and Rodriguez added, “the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly following the news of their split, a source told E! News that A-Rod and J-Lo had broken up a “few days” before sharing their statement. An insider noted that Lopez is “feeling at peace” about her decision, though she “has not been happy for a while now.” “Once her trust is broken, there’s no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity,” the source revealed.