Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Selena & It’s Giving Us Goosebumps

It’s one thing for a singer to cover a song. But when the song has a deep meaning, it changes everything. Jennifer Lopez performed the Selena song “Si Una Vez,” and the video gave us goosebumps. Adding to the emotional performance, Lopez sang the song while on tour in the late singer’s home state, Texas.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has paid tribute to the influential singer. In 1997, the “Jenny From the Block” singer starred in Selena, a biographical film about the life of Selena Quintanilla. Selena rose to fame as one of the most beloved artists in Latin music history. Some of her hits include “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “I Could Fall in Love.” The singer was the recipient of one Grammy award and 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards. In March 1995, at the age of 23, singer was murdered. Though her short life came to a tragic end, her influence and music have lived on in the decades since.

One of the late singer’s hits, “Si Una Vez,” was selected by Lopez to be performed in Selena’s home state of Texas. The cover, which was performed on Lopez’s It’s My Party tour, was energetic and powerful, and the audience absolutely loved it.

Prior to her stop in Texas, Lopez teased the performance with a post on Twitter that harkened back to her “Selena days.” “Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena,” Lopez wrote. “See you tonight San Antonio!!”

The “On The Floor” singer also included two hashtags: “#channelingmyinnerselena” and “#selenaforever.” From the looks of the video, Lopez more than lived up to honoring the late singer’s memory and giving a rousing performance.

